Police: Woman killed in rollover crash on I-395

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a rollover crash on Interstate 395 has left a Plainfield woman dead.

Troopers say Gary Roode was headed southbound in Norwich Saturday night when the vehicle went off the left shoulder and traveled across the center median, rolling over several times.

Police say Roode and his passenger, 32-year-old Rachel Durbin, were ejected from the vehicle.

Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene. Roode was hospitalized with suspected minor injuries.

Authorities say neither person was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

