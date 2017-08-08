Police: Woman made 13-year-old girl watch her use bathroom

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have arrested a woman who they say forced a 13-year-old girl to watch her use the bathroom.

WMTW-TV reports a Wilton woman walked into the home of a 13-year-old girl in Livermore Falls on Friday. Police say the woman took the teen’s flip-flops, forced the teen to watch her use the bathroom and then made the girl flush the toilet.

Police say the woman then left the home with the teen’s sandals. Investigators say the suspect didn’t know the girl.

The woman faces multiple charges including sexual aggression.

