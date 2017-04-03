Police: Woman pistol-whipped by robbery suspect in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A woman was pistol-whipped by a man who robbed her husband in Quincy and police are now searching for the suspect.

The robbery happened on Fayette Street. Police said a man was coming home from work at around 1 a.m. Monday morning when he was approached by the suspect, who was carrying a handgun. Surveillance video showed the suspect shoving the man inside his house.

“He didn’t say anything, he just pushed my dad through the door and started checking his pockets,” said the couple’s son, William Lee.

Once inside, police said the suspect demanded cash. The man’s wife ran to the door to try to help her husband, where police said the suspect pistol-whipped her with his handgun. Lee said he heard his mother screaming.

The woman was taken to Quincy Medical Center, where she received six staples in her head. She is expected to be OK.

“She’s pretty shocked, she’s pretty shared that she had to go through all that,” said Lee.

Police said the suspect got away from $100 and was last seen running towards Wilson Avenue. Police describe him as being around 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build.

