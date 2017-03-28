ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are looking to identify a woman who impersonated a Target employee so that she could steal over $40,000 worth of iPhones.

Investigators say on March 15 an unidentified woman walked into a Target store in Alexandria dressed as an employee. The woman gained access to the store’s stock room, where she placed over $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box and then left.

Fairfax County police say in a statement the suspect is not affiliated with the store, but appears to have knowledge of store procedures, employee hours and the location of the iPhones in the stockroom.

