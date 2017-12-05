Police: Woman walking her dog sexually assaulted in Halifax

HALIFAX, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Halifax are searching for a man who they said sexually assaulted a woman out walking her dog.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. in the bogs off of Lingan Street. Police admit they are not releasing specific details out of respect for the woman and so they do not jeopardize their investigation.

“It’s very upsetting. Every neighborhood doesn’t want to hear about someone being assaulted, especially in a place where it’s a great place to walk your dog and just get some exercise,” said one woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Anyone who lives in the area and noticed anything Sunday evening is asked to contact the Halifax Police Department.

