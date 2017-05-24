Police: Woman’s purse snatched as she visits husband’s grave

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Police in Massachusetts have arrested a man they say stole an 80-year-old woman’s purse as she visited her husband’s grave.

Lawrence police say the woman placed her purse on the ground at St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemetery as she was cleaning the gravesite late Tuesday morning when Christopher Ansara came up behind her, grabbed the purse and ran away.

The victim, whose name was not made public, provided police with a detailed description of the thief. Based on that description and an anonymous tip, police learned that a suspect had run to a Methuen convenience store and called a cab that took him to a nearby bridge. He was arrested there.

Ansara faces arraignment Wednesday on a larceny charge. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)