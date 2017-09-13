Police: Worcester man pulled knife on DPW worker ticketing cars

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say they have arrested a man who is accused of pulling a knife on a parking enforcement officer during an altercation on Tuesday.

According to a police report, police responded to the Parking Enforcement Office. An officer at the department said he was on Walnut Street when he saw a blue BMW parked in a no parking zone.

The officer said he asked the driver of the car to move. The driver, later identified as Clevon Turner, 27 of Worcester, said he was waiting for someone and would not move.

When the officer started issuing a ticket, Turner reportedly became angry, got out of his car, took out a black switchblade knife with the blade out, and walked toward the officer, reportedly saying, “You gonna tow my car now?”

Turner then got back into his car and drove away. Police later found Turner’s car on Lincoln Street and identified Turner, who had the knife clipped to his belt.

Turner is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)