Police work to identify body found near The Fens

BOSTON (AP) - Police are investigating after a body was discovered in The Fens area of Boston over the weekend.

Investigators say the body was found in the water.

Police are giving very few details, not even saying at this point if the body belongs to a man or woman.

Police did say though that they do not think the body is 23-year-old Michael Kelleher. The Southboro man disappeared back in March after a Celtics game and is still missing, prompting a city-wide search.

The Fens is a popular place for people to run gardens.

