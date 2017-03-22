Police: Worker dies after being electrocuted by live wires

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a contractor painting windows at a fire station has died after he was electrocuted by live wires.

Salem Police Capt. Fred Ryan says the man was using a lift bucket on Tuesday when he became entangled with the wires.

He was identified on Wednesday as 59-year-old James Kennedy, of Salem.

Authorities at first couldn’t reach the man and rescue him quickly due to the energized equipment.

National Grid responded and shut off the power. Kennedy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Kennedy was an employee of an outside contractor. A spokesman with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the agency is conducting an inspection.

