PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say troopers have investigated an “unusually high” number of motor vehicle crashes in the past 24 hours, including a wrong-way driver who hit another vehicle on Interstate 95.

Troopers have responded to 43 crashes since 8 a.m. Friday. No serious injuries were reported. Two people were arrested.

Police say an investigation found that 20-year-old Nathaniel Roberts, of Fall River, Massachusetts, made an illegal U-turn on I-95 South and began driving north in the southbound lanes before hitting another car early Saturday. The car’s occupants weren’t badly hurt.

Roberts faces charges that include driving under the influence. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say another driver faces the same charge after he hit another car stopped in the breakdown lane Friday night.

