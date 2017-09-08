Police: Young girl killed in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - METHUEN, MA. (WHDH) — A young girl was killed in a hit and run in Methuen Thursday night.

Police said the 11-year-old girl was struck on Broadway near Kirk Street at 9:45 p.m..

Police said the girl was crossing the street with her father when she was struck. The impact caused the girl to fly into another car before she landed on the ground. The driver then fled the scene.

Police said CPR was performed on the girl and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead. Her father was uninjured.

“I was stepping out of the store, crossing. I see this car flying,” said the girl’s father.

Police are now looking at surveillance video from nearby a business to help identify the car. They are also asking for any witnesses to contact them.

