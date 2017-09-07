Police: Young girl seriously injured in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A young girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Methuen Thursday night.

Police said the girl was struck on Broadway near Kirk Street. Sources said the girl is 11 years old and was crossing the street with her father when she was struck. The driver then fled the scene.

Sources said CPR was performed on the girl and she was taken to the hospital. Her father was uninjured.

Police are now looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses to help identify the car. They are also asking for any witnesses to contact them.

