Police: Young girl struck, killed by boat driven by father on New Hampshire lake

HEBRON, N.H. (WHDH) — A young girl was struck and tragically killed Monday morning by a boat on Newfound Lake in Hebron, New Hampshire, state police said.

The girl, identified as 12-year-old Zoe Anderson, was learning to water ski in front of the Hillside Inn when she was struck by a 20-foot powerboat driven by her father around 8:30 a.m.

Police said Anderson, a native of Highland Ranch, Colorado, fell and that her father returned to assist her. At that point, they said he was briefly distracted and that the boat passed over the girl, leaving her with serious torso injuries.

“His attention was distracted when the wind blew the hat off his head,” New Hampshire Marine Patrol Capt. Tim Dunleavy said. “He immediately put the boat in neutral. Unfortunately, at that time, the boat passed over, striking Zoe.”

The girl was taken to shore, where her parents tried to resuscitate her. The girl could not be revived and was pronounced dead. The girl’s mother and 14-year-old sister were on board the boat with her father, Sherwood Anderson, when the incident took place.

No criminal charges will be filed, according to Marine Patrol officials.

The boat was impounded. Police are investigating.

