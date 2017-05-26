MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police say they are searching for a woman accused of stealing a purse from a patron at a restaurant.

Police say a woman was eating at a restaurant in Mansfield when another woman entered the restaurant and asked to sit down.

When the host said there would be a wait for a table, police say the suspect walked to a table where the victim was seated alone. The suspect leaned on the chair as if she knew the victim before taking her purse, which contained her personal information and identification.

The woman then left the restaurant.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact Mansfield Police at 508-261-7301 x61320.

Mansfield police want to remind everyone to watch their belongings closely over the holiday weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)