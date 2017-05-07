Politicians, celebrities gather on the red carpet at JFK Library to honor Former President Obama

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A who’s who of political heavyweights, and even some stars, gathered at the John F. Kennedy Library on Sunday. The talk on the red carpet was not just about the award, but also about the future of healthcare.

Connecticut State Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. escorted his mother, Joan Kennedy, down the red carpet.

“We’re just really looking forward to a nice celebration tonight,” said Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Caroline Kennedy, her son, Jack, and the widow of late U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, all came out to see former President Obama received the JFK Profile in Courage Award.

“It’s just a wonderful, wonderful evening,” said Victoria Kennedy.

Congressman Joe Kennedy III was also in attendance. “Look, it’s a thrill, thrill to be here with my wife,” said Rep. Joe Kennedy, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

“This is a rare night out for the two of us, so it will be fun,” he added.

The award coincides with the 100th anniversary of President Kennedy’s birthday, and it brought out some big names.

Former talk show host David Letterman spoke with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti.

“It’s delightful,” said Letterman when asked about how he felt attending the event. “…A lovely afternoon and a wonderful convergence of historical occurrences,” added Letterman.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he remembers President Kennedy as inspirational. “We need all people to start working together to bring that hope back,” said Kraft.

Former President Obama received the award for his work on climate change, relations with Cuba and healthcare. The award comes as House Republicans have dismantled the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and its future remains uncertain in the Senate.

“The healthcare bill that passed in the House of Reps. is dead on arrival in the U.S. Senate, said Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

“I wouldn’t expect the house bill to come through intact, in fact, they’re starting their own bill,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick also weighed in on the subject.

“Healthcare is a value statement, and making healthcare affordable to everyone is, I think, and important and positive value statement,” said former Gov. Patrick, a Democrat.

“It’s much more than just undoing President Obama’s legacy, it’s really hurting our fellow Americans,” said Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

Other notable attendees included former Secretary of State John Kerry, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Marty Walsh, Cardinal O’Malley and Gov. Charlie Baker.

