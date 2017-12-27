WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump and members of both political parties are enjoying a little downtime, but they’re also preparing for the challenges the new year will bring.

Trump took to the golf course the day after Christmas, spending the holiday in Mar-A-Lago.

As he heads toward the first anniversary of his inauguration, one of the president’s main goals remains: “To Make America Great Again.”

In the waning days of 2017, the United States economy is strong under Trump, with the stock market up more than 5,000 points.

The president has clashed with some Republicans over the past few months, but the party ended the year by passing a major piece of legislation: the tax cuts and jobs act.

“He has given establishment Republicans what they want in the form of the tax cut bill and he’s given his hardcore base what they want in terms of having the right enemies,” said David Swerdlick of the Washington Post.

The Democratic party scored a major victory toward the end of 2017 when candidate Doug Jones won a Senate seat in Alabama. Leaders hope that sort of momentum continues in the new year.

One issue both parties want to complete in 2018 is a new health care deal. But right now, there’s no word of anything imminent.

“We should join every other major country on earth, guarantee health care of all people and end the absurdity of paying twice as much per capita,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Democrats and Republicans will eventually come together to pass a new healthcare plan.

