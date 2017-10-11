(WHDH) — Carter Page said he is going to plead the Fifth when he testifies to Senate Russia investigators.

The former Foreign Policy Advisor said he will invoke the constitutional right so he does not have to turn over requested documents to officials.

Earlier this year, the FBI reportedly obtained a warrant to monitor Page on suspicions he knowingly engaged in secret communications with Moscow.

