A recent CNN poll revealed that President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at a new low.

Just 36 percent of those polled approve of how Trump is handling his job as commander in chief.

Forty-four percent said they are very concerned about contacts between suspected Russian operatives and members of the Trump campaign.

Six in 10 people think the president knew that his associates were meeting with those suspected Russian operatives.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)