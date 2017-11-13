BONN, GERMANY (WHDH) — Democratic leaders are voicing climate concerns at the United Nations climate conference.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey is part of the campaign of lawmakers aiming to persuade world leaders that President Donald Trump does not speak for the United States on climate change.

This comes after the president’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

