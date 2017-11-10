President Donald Trump’s former bodyguard said he once rejected an offer from a Russian to send women to the then private citizen Trump’s hotel room.

The alleged incident happened during a 2013 trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe Pageant.

Keith Schiller – a long-time confidante of Trump’s – privately testified this week that he rejected a Russian offer to send five women to Trump’s hotel room, according to multiple sources from both political parties with knowledge of the testimony.

Schiller testified that he took the offer as a joke.

On their way up to Trump’s hotel room that night, Schiller allegedly told him about the offer and Trump laughed it off.

Members of the committee raised the matter because of salacious allegations laid out in a dossier compiled by former British agent Christopher Steele.

The dossier’s claims about Trump’s activities in Moscow are some of the most incendiary claims, saying that Russia obtained dirt on Trump to use as blackmail.

Trump has long denounced the dossier.

