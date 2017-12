WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The brother of Michael Flynn is asking President Donald Trump to pardon his former national security director.

Joseph Flynn tweeted that his older brother has taken the biggest fall for the administration, but has since deleted this tweet.

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty this month to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials.

