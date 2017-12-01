WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has reached a bail agreement with prosecutors.

Manafort will pledge four properties, which his lawyers say are worth more than $11 million.

He has been under house arrest for the past month.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office charged Manafort with several counts, including fraud and money laundering.

