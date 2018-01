MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Minnesota Senator Al Franken will officially step down from the United States Senate.

He announced his resignation in December amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Franken’s replacement, Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith will be sworn in Wednesday.

Smith will remain in the Senate until later this year when she officially runs for the seat.

