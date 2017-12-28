NAPLES, FL (WHDH) — A Florida congressman walked back on his controversial comments suggesting a political purge at the FBI.

“Well, it might be a pretty strong word. I’m not maybe the most nuanced political person in the world – coming from a career in business, but I’m pretty frustrated at all the things that have come out by the Strzok and Ohr and what may or may not have taken place,” said GOP Rep. Francis Rooney.

Those words came after reports of two FBI officials exchanging critical messages of President Donald Trump during the campaign.

Those officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, went on to temporarily work for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

