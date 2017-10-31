BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is reminding Massachusetts employees of a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment in state government.

In an email distributed to all state workers Monday, Baker said he was disturbed to read news stories of sexual harassment at the Statehouse.

Legislative leaders, meanwhile, say they have dealt with a handful of sexual harassment complaints during their tenure on Beacon Hill.

