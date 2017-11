WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates will get to travel for Thanksgiving.

A federal judge ruled that the two, who are on house arrest, will get to leave their homes to see their families while wearing GPS monitors.

They have both pleaded not guilty to charges from special counsel Robert Mueller.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)