WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Senator John McCain apparently took a swipe at President Donald Trump during an interview about the Vietnam War.

McCain criticized people “from the highest income level” who were able to avoid the draft when a doctor diagnosed them with bone spurs.

Trump attended the private New York Military Academy and received five military deferments during the Vietnam War – once because of bone spurs in his foot.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)