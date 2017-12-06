WASHINGTON (WHDH) - More charges could be coming soon in the Russia investigation.

Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates’ attorney said federal prosecutors told him Monday that superseding indictments against his client could happen soon.

Gates worked with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has also been indicted.

They are facing charges related to money laundering and foreign lobbying violations.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

