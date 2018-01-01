WASHINGTON (WHDH) - New details have emerged on the possible origin of the Russia investigation.

According to a report in the New York Times, George Papadopoulos allegedly told an Australian diplomat that Russia had “political dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

That conversation reportedly happened in a bar in May 2016.

The report adds that this may have triggered the FBI’s investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Papadopolous was a foreign policy aide to the Trump campaign.

According to the report, Papadopolous had been told Moscow had emails that could embarrass and damage the Clinton campaign.

Two months later, according to the Times, leaked democratic party emails began appearing online and that’s when Australian diplomats alerted American officials of what Papadopolous had said.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the possible collusion.

Papadopoulos has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He is now cooperating with the Mueller investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)