ISTANBUL (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinians won’t accept any role for the United States in a peace process with Israel “from now on” after the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.

Abbas says President Donald Trump’s decision was a “crime” that threatens world peace. He says there will be no peace in the region if the world doesn’t recognize east Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The Palestinian leader spoke on Wednesday at a summit of Islamic nations hosted by Turkey.

He says the international community has nearly unanimously opposed Trump’s decision, calling it a “provocation” to Muslim and Christian sentiments and saying measures are needed to protect the identity of the divided city.

