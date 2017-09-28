President Trump authorizes waiver of Jones Act for Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (WHDH/AP) — President Donald Trump has waived the Jones Act for Puerto Rico, an island recently affected by Hurricane Maria.

The Jones Act prohibits foreign-flagged ships from shuttling goods between U.S. ports for Puerto Rico.

Republicans and Democrats have pushed for the move, saying it could help get desperately needed supplies to the island more quickly and at less cost.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that President Donald Trump had “authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico” in response to a request from Gov. Ricardo Rossello and that it “will go into effect immediately.”

Communities on the island are running out of food, water, medicine and other necessities.

The Jones Act was lifted during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma because of fuel supply shortages, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

