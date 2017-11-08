WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump reportedly requested a meeting between the CIA director and a conspiracy theorist.

Director Mike Pompeo met with a former national security agency employee to look into a theory that the leak of democratic party emails last year was an inside job rather than by Russian hackers.

The meeting was confirmed by that former employee.

