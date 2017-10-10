WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that reaching out to congressional Democrats for help in getting immigration legislation passed is difficult because “the Democrats don’t want secure borders.”

Trump sent out a tweet early Tuesday charging that Democrats “don’t care about safety for U.S.A.”

His Twitter post came only two days after Trump sent an immigration overhaul wish-list of legislative proposals to congressional leaders, including a requirement that Congress agree to a host of border security improvements and make significant changes to the green card program.

Trump had said on Sunday there needs to be security enhancements — and the border wall that he’s demanded — before he’d sign onto a bill restoring a program that shields from deportation young people brought to the United States illegally when they were children.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)