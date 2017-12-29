WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he believes special counsel Robert Mueller “will be fair” to him, because “everybody knows that there was no collusion” between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

Mueller is leading the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump tells The New York Times in an interview posted Thursday night that Mueller’s probe — as well as two congressional investigations into the matter — have “angered” his base and “made the base stronger.” He says some lawmakers “have been unbelievable in pointing out what a witch hunt the whole thing is.”

And the president repeats his assertion that Democrats “made the Russian story up as a hoax, as a ruse, as an excuse for losing an election that in theory Democrats should always win.”

