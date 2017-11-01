WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released new information about Paul Manafort’s financial holdings, but said it’s hard to determine exactly how much the former Trump campaign chairman is worth because of “varying representations.”

The court filing submitted by lawyers from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller comes one day after Manafort and business associate Rick Gates appeared in court on charges including money laundering and other financial crimes.

The document provides new details about wealth that prosecutors call “substantial,” with residences for Manafort in New York, Virginia and Florida.

In November 2016 and January 2017, he noted his assets to be worth approximately $25 million. Months earlier, he listed the value of his assets at $136 million, and the numbers have repeatedly fluctuated in the last couple of years.

He has submitted 10 passport applications in a little over 10 years and currently has three, with different numbers, prosecutors said. In the last year alone, prosecutors said, Manafort has traveled to Dubai, Cancun, Panama City, Havana, Shanghai, Madrid, Tokyo and Grand Cayman Island.

The government said in the court filing that Manafort and Gates pose a flight risk given their financial resources, the years-long prison sentences they could face if convicted and “their history of deceptive and misleading conduct.”

But because of their lack of criminal history, Mueller’s team has not opposed their release on home confinement, with a $10 million bond for Manafort and a $5 million bond for Gates.

Both pleaded not guilty Monday and were released on home confinement.

Sentencing guideline ranges correspond to a possible punishment of 121 to 151 months of imprisonment for Gates, and 151 to 188 months for Manafort, the prosecutors estimated.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)