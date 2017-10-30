Reports: Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort indicted in special investigation

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort is turning himself in Monday to Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN reports.

This comes after a federal grand jury, working on the Russia investigation, approved the first charges in the investigation.

Indictments are expected to be unsealed Monday.

Mueller was appointed in May to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the New York Times, Rick Gates, a former business associate, has also been told to surrender to authorities.

President Donald Trump and his administration have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Trump spent part of Sunday on Twitter, calling the investigation a “witch hunt.”

However, one of the president’s lawyers, Ty Cobb, said the tweets were not related to special counsel Mueller.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)