WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Republicans are agreeing to a gun control debate after the Texas church massacre exposed loopholes in the country’s background check system.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn said he will draft a bill to strengthen laws requiring federal agencies to report criminal convictions to the system.

Meantime, a republican and democrat introduced legislation that would require the military to report any cases that qualified as domestic violence.

“This seems to be an area where there is bipartisan support, to come in and fix the background check system to make sure that we keep firearms out of the hands of convicted felons, people with mental illness, people who commit domestic violence and the like. If we can address that and close those gaps I think that will be a big improvement,” said Cornyn.

The Texas church gunman was discharged from the Air Force after serving time for a domestic violence accusation but this was never reported to the federal background check system.

