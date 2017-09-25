(WHDH) — Russian officials believe thousands of people could suffer if the nuclear word war between the United States and North Korea continues.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is preventing the U.S. from conducting an initial missile strike on the communist nation.

He also said that thousands of innocent people in North and South Korea could be in trouble if a diplomatic solution is not reached.

North Korea held a massive rally in the country’s capital expressing support for comments made by leader Kim Jong Un earlier this week.

Kim had called President Donald Trump “mentally deranged” following his threat to destroy North Korea during his speech at the United Nations.

North Korean officials say Trump’s comments confirm their belief that they must go through with their nuclear program.

