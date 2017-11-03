WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren said she believes that the Democratic National Committee was “rigged” in favor of former democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 primary.

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile said Thursday the Clinton campaign did rig the presidential nominating process by entering into an agreement to control day-to-day operations.

Warren agreed with this after being asked, “Do you believe the notion that it was rigged?” She replied, “Yes.”

The question came up after Brazile’s book excerpts were released this week, detailing the DNC’s financial turmoil during the election and the role that the Clinton campaign played in aiding it financially.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the new details, saying this is collusion and money laundering.

