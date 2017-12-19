WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Russia investigation is now taking a look at Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.

Senate investigators said Stein attended the same gala for a Russian state television’s broadcaster in 2015 that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn took part in.

Officials said Stein was seated at a table with Flynn and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stein said earlier this year she was there to try to convince Russia to stop bombing Syria.

