Signature deadline arrives for Massachusetts ballot question drives

BOSTON (AP) — A deadline is looming for sponsors of more than 20 proposed questions for the 2018 Massachusetts ballot.

Petitions bearing the certified signatures of at least 64,750 registered voters must be submitted to the secretary of state by the end of the day on Wednesday.

On the list of proposed ballot questions is one that would require all presidential candidates to release their tax returns before their names can appear on the Massachusetts primary ballot.

One group, Raise Up Massachusetts, announced on Tuesday that it had already turned in well over 100,000 signatures for each of its two proposed ballot questions. One would gradually raise the state’s hourly minimum wage from the current $11 to $15, while the other would guarantee paid family medical leave for all workers in the state.