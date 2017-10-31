WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Representatives from Facebook, Twitter and Google will testify before a congressional panel Tuesday about Russian ads and posts leading up to the presidential election, according to Bloomberg.

The testimony emphasizes that Russia was aiming to create tension among voters in the United States.

The three companies have said they will work with Congress to keep this from happening again.

During Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary hearing, Facebook’s general counsel plans to tell lawmakers that 29 million people saw content from a pro-Kremlin Russian group.

After those links were shared, liked and commented on, about 126 million people saw them in their news feeds. That is equivalent to 40 percent of the United States population.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)