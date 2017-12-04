BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Senate leaders say they will begin the process of appointing an independent investigator next week to look into allegations surrounding the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

Rosenberg will play no role in those proceedings.

The Boston Globe has reported allegations from several men who said they were sexually assaulted or harassed by Bryon Hefner.

Rosenberg said Friday that he was devastated by the allegations and that Hefner would soon begin in-patient treatment for alcoholism.

Majority Leader Harriette Chandler, the number two Democrat in the Senate, and Republican Leader Bruce Tarr say a formal session of the Senate was tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Senators are expected to adopt an order stipulating that Chandler serve as Senate President on all matters relating to the Hefner investigation.

Rosenberg would continue to preside over other Senate matters.

