WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan to be among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin’s) weds a Scottish actress.

Mnuchin is to exchange vows Saturday night with Louise Linton at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. Mellon is a former treasury secretary.

The 54-year-old Mnuchin worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund. He also ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies. Mnuchin is one of the wealthier members of Trump’s Cabinet. He also was finance chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign.

The 36-year-old Linton has appeared in movies and TV shows, and recently turned to producing movies. Mnuchin also produced movies before joining the government.

It’ll be Mnuchin’s third marriage and the second for Linton.

