WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says its relief efforts in Puerto Rico are succeeding, but people on the island say help is scarce and disorganized while food supplies are dwindling in some remote towns eight days after Hurricane Maria.

President Donald Trump on Thursday cleared the way for more supplies to head to Puerto Rico by waiving restrictions on foreign ships delivering cargo to the island.

Trump tweeted later that “FEMA & First Responders are doing a GREAT job in Puerto Rico.” He also took issue with media coverage of the administration’s response, writing, “Wish press would treat fairly!”

