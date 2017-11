WASHINGTON (AP) - White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is attacking the Democrat running in the Alabama Senate race against Republican Roy Moore. The special election has been rocked by sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

Conway lashed out against Doug Jones during a Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends.” She says Jones would “be vote against tax cuts,” calling him a “doctrinaire liberal.”

Moore has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

White House aides have said President Donald Trump doesn’t know who to believe, but isn’t campaigning for Moore because of “discomfort” with the claims.

Asked if she was encouraging people to vote for Moore, Conway avoided the question, saying: “I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through.”

