WASHINGTON (CNN) — The White House has named Hope Hicks as the new permanent White House communications director.

Hicks was named interim communications director last month following the departure of Anthony Scaramucci.

The 28-year-old is a longtime aid to President Donald Trump and was one of the first staffers to join his presidential campaign.

She also worked on several projects for the Trump organization, including Ivanka Trump’s fashion line.

Trump’s full-time director, Mike Dubke, resigned in May. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also filled the role for a short time before resigning in July.

