Zuckerberg responds to president’s claims that ‘Facebook was always anti-Trump’

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg responded to President Donald Trump’s claims that the social media giant was always against him.

“After the election, I made a comment that I thought the idea misinformation on Facebook changed the outcome of the election was a crazy idea,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. “Calling that crazy was dismissive and I regret it. This is too important an issue to be dismissive.”

He added that he’s heard from both sides – that Trump said Facebook was against him, while liberals say Facebook helped him win.

He apologized for dismissing reports that Facebook helped shape the outcome of the election.

Trump’s tweets Wednesday read:

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

..But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Congress is looking into Facebook to see how Russian-linked accounts bought ad space to promote Trump for president.