Poll: Almost half of Americans unaware Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens

(WHDH) — A new poll shows that nearly half of American citizens are unaware that they may have more in common with Puerto Rican citizens than they think.

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, many have posed questions as to why the situation on the island has gathered less attention than previous hurricanes. But according to the New York Times, a poll conducted by Morning Consult shows that just 54 percent of Americans know that people born in Puerto Rico, a commonwealth of the United States, are fellow U.S. citizens.

Although Puerto Ricans are American citizens, they are unable to vote in presidential elections. However, they are represented in Congress by a non-voting member.

The New York Times reports that the polling results varied when it came to ages and education levels. Only 37 percent of people between 18 and 29 knew that Puerto Ricans are citizens, whereas 64 percent of people aged 65 and older were aware.

When you factor in education, 47 percent of Americans without a college degree were aware, while 72 percent of Americans with a bachelor’s degree and 66 percent of those with post-graduate education knew Puerto Ricans were citizens.

The Morning Consult data was collected between Sept. 22-24, 2017, among a national sample of 2,200 adults.

If you would like to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)