Poll: 30 percent of soldiers say white nationalism is nation’s largest threat

(WHDH) — A new poll conducted by Military Times found that nearly one in four United States service members say have witnessed examples of white nationalism among fellow troops, and nearly one in three believe it is a bigger threat to national security than countries in the Middle East.

The publication says soldiers took part in the poll about one month after white supremacist groups clashed with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The poll found that about 42 percent of non-white troops who responded to the poll said they have personally experienced examples of white nationalism in the military, as opposed to only about 18 percent of white troops.

Thirty percent of those who responded to the poll labeled white nationalism as a “significant danger” to the United States, ranking it ahead of places like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

